Lagos Set For 4th CDS Unity Basketball Tournament

As part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the fourth edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Unity Basketball South-West Tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 30th, in Lagos State.

The week-long event will parade 12 teams from the South-West, along with invited teams from other parts of the country.

Fixtures will be hosted at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium and the Molade Okoya Thomas Sports Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos, on Thursday, Brigadier General Aliyu Lawal (retd.) said the tournament aligns with the Chief of Defence Staff’s drive to promote professionalism within the military while fostering unity and collaboration with the civilian population.

“The objective of this championship is to strengthen peaceful coexistence in the southwestern geopolitical zone and engage youths positively. The championship, which is a six-day basketball tournament, will feature 12 invited teams from within the southwestern geopolitical zone and two other contiguous states.”

The nearly week-long tournament will feature a strong line-up of teams, including Hoops and Reed of Lagos, Sports Nation 365 (Lagos), University of Ibadan, Oluyole Warriors of Ibadan, Ondo Raiders, Ogun Rockets, and Osun United. Others are Dodan Warriors of Lagos, Ekiti Fountain, Delta Force, Edo Beads, and Police Baton.

In addition, a member of the Local Organising Committee, Olumide Oyedeji, said, “The overall aim and objective is to promote basketball, to make sure that basketball is getting to the place where it’s supposed to be and to make sure that we are in a situation where we’re going to continue to promote the unity and togetherness in basketball.

“I think it’s going to be good exposure. It’s going to be good for them, and they are happy and excited to just be in this situation. And to just play with the best players.”