Lagos Set To Introduce Electric Boats To Boost Affordable, Sustainable Water Transport⁩

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced plans to introduce electric-powered boats into the fleet of the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) within the year 2026, in a move aimed at enhancing affordability, sustainability, and environmental friendliness of water transportation across the state.

The Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, disclosed this on Saturday during the agency’s third annual Ignite Lagos event, themed “Light the Waterways,” held at the Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi.

According to Balogun, the adoption of electric vessels will significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs, enabling the agency to lower fares for commuters while promoting cleaner energy solutions.

“The introduction of electric boats is not just about environmental responsibility; it is an economic necessity for a megacity like Lagos that is battling traffic congestion and rising transportation costs,” he said.

Balogun revealed that LAGFERRY has transported over 4.4 million passengers since commencing operations on February 4, 2020, a milestone that reflects the growing acceptance of water transportation among Lagos residents.

“More Lagosians are increasingly embracing water transportation, a lifestyle I describe as the ‘Watermania Lifestyle’. Commuters are leaving their cars at jetties and terminals and opting for boats to navigate the city,” he stated.

He added that the agency continues to record a steady increase in daily passenger traffic across the state’s waterways, underscoring public confidence in ferry services as a reliable and efficient alternative to road transport.

Balogun further disclosed that LAGFERRY recorded its busiest festive season ever during the 2025 ‘Detty December’ period, with a tenfold increase in trips compared to previous years.

“Residents increasingly used the waterways to access beach houses and coastal resorts. Our strict adherence to safety and security standards played a key role in sustaining public trust during this peak period,” he noted.

The Ignite Lagos event is a flagship initiative designed to celebrate, promote, and reposition the Lagos waterways as a vibrant hub for transportation, tourism, culture, and entertainment, aligning with the state government’s broader vision for integrated and sustainable mobility.