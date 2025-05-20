Lagos Set To Host World Real Estate Congress

Share

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI ), is set to host the 75th World Real Estate Congress at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites from June 10 to 11, 2025.

The high-profile event, themed; “Global Real Estate Renaissance,” is expected to draw participants from over 70 countries across Africa and beyond.

It will bring together a wide array of stakeholders in the real estate industry, including investors, developers, policy makers, and thought leaders.

This was contained in a press statement by the federation, which was made available to the media by the organisers of the event.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the Grand host of the event, which is being hosted for the first time in Nigeria.

Among keynote speakers at the two-day congress are former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Mr. Kevin Brown, President-elect of the National Association of Realtors.

Also expected to speak is Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development. The congress aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships around the concept of a “Global Estate Renaissance,” addressing innovation, sustainability, housing finance, and urban development across continents.

Share