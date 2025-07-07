Lagos Set To Host Investment, Social Impact Summits

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the conclusion of plans to host two strategic gatherings aimed at accelerating economic growth and sustainable development across the state and the continent.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada-Ambrose revealed that the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 will take place on Wednesday, 9th July, followed by the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) scheduled for Thursday 10th and Friday 11th July, 2025.

According to her, the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0, themed “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” is designed to transition the state from planning to implementation, focusing on tangible actions to attract investment and scale innovation. She explained that the Summit will serve as a platform to bring together investors, development partners, industry experts, and policymakers for result-driven engagements.

“Lagos is open for business,” the Commissioner said. “This Summit will spotlight our state’s immense opportunities, particularly in smart city solutions, green energy, digital infrastructure, fintech, civil infrastructure, and agribusiness. Our objective is to move from dialogue to delivery.”

One of the Summit’s highlights is the Deal Room segment, where investment opportunities in Lagos will be pitched to local and global investors through targeted sessions anchored by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Following the investment summit, Lagos will co-convene the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) in collaboration with the Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations, Sterling Bank, and other development partners. The ASIS 2025 aims to drive high-level conversations on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Africa, focusing on climate resilience, inclusive governance, youth empowerment, education, and impact financing.

“This year’s ASIS will tackle structural inequalities and rethink finance flows across sub-national entities, with special emphasis on ESG, health equity, and long-term investment. It is Africa’s premium platform for accelerating the SDGs,” the Commissioner stated.

ASIS 2025 will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to build collaboration between governments, private sector players, development finance institutions, and social enterprises.

Also speaking at the press briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, affirmed that both summits align closely with the objectives of the SDGs. She pledged her office’s full support for the programmes, stating that they represent a bold step towards sustainable growth and long-term prosperity for Lagos and Africa at large.

Mrs. Bada-Ambrose commended all partners for their support and collaboration, reiterating the government’s commitment to scaling bold and resilient solutions that secure Lagos’ position as a model 21st-century economy.

“Together, let us deliver a Lagos that works for everyone,” she concluded.