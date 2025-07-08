Lagos Set To Host Investment, Social Impact Summits

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced the conclusion of plans to host two strategic gatherings aimed at accelerating economic growth and sustainable development across the state and the continent.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade BadaAmbrose, said the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 will take place on July 9, followed by the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) scheduled for July 10 to 11.

According to her, the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0, themed “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” is designed to transition the state from planning to implementation, focusing on tangible actions to attract investment and scale innovation.

She explained that the Summit will serve as a platform to bring together investors, development partners, industry experts, and policymakers for result-driven engagements.

He said: “Lagos is open for business…this Summit will spotlight our state’s immense opportunities, particularly in smart city solutions, green energy, digital infrastructure.”