Lagos Set To Hold Int’l Cultural Festival

Lagos State is set to hold the maiden Afropolis, an International Cultural Festival. According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the carnival is a platform for Africans showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.

She said this yesterday at a news conference to herald the event, she said would place Lagos on the world tourism calendar.

Billed to take place at the J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Lag, the festival is being packaged in partnership with QDance Center and will feature displays of various Africa cultures from different parts of the country and Africa and will last a period of nine days.

The commissioner said: “Afropolis is an international festival of arts, creativity and innovation with visitors and artistes expected from Nigeria and different parts of the world such as Kaduna, Kabo, Jos, Ghana, Senegal, Lome, Addis Ababa, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Bologna, US among other European and South American countries.

Fashioned after global festivals like the Nottingham Carnival in the UK, the Lagos International Carnival will attract thousands of visitors to Lagos annually.

