Lagos Set For Women Run 2025 In Full Swing

The 2025 edition of the Lagos Women’s Run is now in full swing as the Lagos State Government has machinery in motion for the annual event billed to take place on November 8.

All those involved in the 10km event have been holding meetings at the instance of the state government in an attempt to stage a better race this year. The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has directed all the various committees working on the event to speed up work and make this edition a step up from the last one.

Fatodu was fully involved last year and he has been a strong pillar behind the organising team for the 2025 edition. Lagos Women run an initiative of Gym Assured, Marathon & Road Race Organisation, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and a dedicated group of women with professional backgrounds in sports management, administration, and other women-focused organisations.

Since its inception in 2016 in Lagos, the event has grown and is expected to expand to other parts of the nation. Coordinator of the big project, Tayo Popoola, told newsmen at the weekend that all was set for the event.