Lagos Set For NSSF Natl Table Tennis, Swimming Championships

Share

The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will come alive from June 23 to 25 as it hosts the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) National Table Tennis and Swimming Championships.

The three-day event will feature student-athletes from across the country competing for spots on Team Nigeria ahead of the inaugural African School Games, scheduled for July 2025 in Algeria.

Organised by the NSSF, the championships will serve as a key selection platform for the continental games, which are backed by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The Nigeria Aquatic Federation and the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) are providing technical support to ensure the success of the championships and to help build a strong national contingent.

According to the schedule, table tennis events will hold from Monday, June 23 to Tuesday, June 24, while the swimming competition will run from Tuesday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 25.

Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, Secretary of the NSSF, described the tournament as a strategic opportunity to discover and nurture young talent while providing them with international exposure.

“We are fully aware of Nigeria’s rich pool of sporting talent. At NSSF, our goal is to create a level playing field for students nationwide to showcase their abilities. This tournament is not just about competition—it’s about giving every student a chance to be seen, supported, and developed into future stars,” Usman said.

He added that the event aligns with the federation’s mission to expose students to elite-level competition beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“We’ve invited teams from across the country, and we’re confident this will provide a valuable platform for athletes to test themselves against their peers. With the involvement of national technical crews, we’re ensuring the best talents are identified and adequately prepared for the African School Games in Algeria.”

All participating teams are expected to arrive early to complete registration before the tournament kicks off on Monday, June 23.

The first-ever African School Games will take place in Algeria from July 26 to August 5, 2025, across the cities of Constantine, Sétif, Skikda, and Annaba. The multi-sport event will feature over 3,000 young athletes aged 14–17 competing in 25 disciplines.

Share