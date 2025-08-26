Lagos Seeks Stakeholders’ Support To Curb Construction, Demolition

The Lagos State Government has called on developers, property managers, and other players in the built environment to support its efforts to tackle the growing menace of construction, demolition, and disaster waste (CDDW) across the state.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ forum on CDDW management, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the need for collaborative action to mitigate the environmental impact of rapid urbanization in Lagos.

The forum, themed “Building Responsibly and Driving Efficiency: Strengthening Stakeholder Collaboration in Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste Management in Lagos State,” brought together government officials, environmental experts, and industry leaders to discuss sustainable solutions.

Wahab stressed that responsible building practices and circular economy principles must be integrated into the sector, starting from the planning stage of construction projects. He urged stakeholders to reduce waste, promote recycling and reuse, and ensure the safe disposal of residual materials.

“Waste is inevitable with growing urban populations and human activities, but how we manage this waste will determine whether we build a sustainable future or become overwhelmed by it,” Wahab said.

He warned that the state would sanction violators of environmental regulations, including sealing project sites and imposing fines, but noted that the government preferred voluntary compliance to foster collective responsibility for public health and environmental safety.

Reiterating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the THEMES Plus development agenda, Wahab said the administration remains focused on promoting a cleaner, healthier Lagos through sustainable waste management strategies.

Key measures highlighted at the forum include mandatory registration of all project sites with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), submission of a Waste Management Plan before project commencement, and strict waste segregation, recycling, and disposal practices.

Guest speaker Dr. Tijani Ajibola called for stronger enforcement and increased stakeholder awareness. He emphasized that recyclable materials such as cement bags, rods, wood, and broken blocks should not be discarded but repurposed to create jobs and reduce poverty, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1.

LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin represented by Executive Director Mr. Kunle Adebiyi revealed that over 50 percent of waste generated in Lagos comes from construction sites. He appealed for stronger partnerships with developers and property managers to curb indiscriminate dumping and encourage eco-friendly practices.

“The objective of this forum is to deepen collaboration on how to reduce, recycle, and properly dispose of construction waste across Lagos,” Gbadegesin said, urging full compliance with environmental laws.