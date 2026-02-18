Lagos Seeks Public Help To Locate Tiktoker Who Alleged Rape, Suicide Attempt

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has appealed to members of the public for assistance in locating a TikTok user who alleged she was raped in her apartment by a stranger.

In a statement yesterday via its official social media platforms, the agency said it had taken note of the circulating videos and growing public concern and had begun efforts to reach the young woman to provide urgent support. The case sparked widespread outrage online, with the hashtag #StopRapingWomen trending on X.

The survivor, identified as Mirabel, known on TikTok as @ mirab351, alleged that the assault occurred on Sunday, February 15. In a video posted on Monday, she recounted that she had been struggling with insomnia and consumed alcohol around 6 a.m. in a bid to sleep.

She said she heard a knock on her door at about 9 a.m. and assumed it was her neighbour. “I thought it was my neighbour… immediately I opened the door, I got pushed back, I hit my head on the fridge and passed out,” she said. Mirabel alleged that she later regained consciousness to find a man assaulting her. “There is a man over me, there is cloth stuffed in my mouth, I was just there mumbling… it is Sunday most people had gone to church… Later, he left. I was bleeding… He used a face blade to cut me,” she claimed.

She said she initially believed the bleeding was menstrual, but later received a message request from a man identified as “Priston,” who allegedly confessed to the attack. In screenshots shared in her video, the sender allegedly described how he forced his way into her apartment and claimed he had used a blade to injure her.

He also reportedly boasted that his father had the means to “bury the case” before it reached court and taunted her about her ability to seek justice. In a subsequent video posted yesterday, a visibly distressed Mirabel said she attempted suicide by ingesting a toxic substance, but was rushed to hospital by a friend.

“I am too tired, I can’t respond to the message. I will respond when I get better, thank you,” she said tearfully. Reacting to the development, the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency said it was “actively making efforts to reach the survivor to offer immediate support and appropriate intervention, and ascertain her location.”