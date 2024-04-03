Lagos Seeks Policy To Subsidise Waec Fees, Address Children Not In School

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr. Jamiu AlliBalogun, has appealed to the Federal Government to come up with a policy that would subsidise high education related fees, especially the current fees charged by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), to enable more students sit for its examinations, complete their education. Speaking at the Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement on Nigerian Education Sector Ministerial deliverables yesterday in Abuja, he raised concerns that most patients were finding it difficult to register their children for WAEC and equally offset some fees associated with their education, as a result of the harsh economy.

He said: “We should also bear in mind the issue of increasing WAEC fees, how do we address that based on the current economic reality of the day because most parents cannot afford to buy or pay for the WAEC of their children. “Probably the Federal Government should come out with a policy on now to cushion the effects; probably subsidise some of the fess so that parents will be able to afford paying for their children’s fees.” Alli-Balogun, who raised concerns over the increasing number of children who ought to be in school roaming the streets of Lagos, said there was need to come up with measures to get the children back to school in order to avoid a preventable social crisis.

He said: “Lagos state is choked. Just because it is peaceful we have influx of children from other parts of the Nigerian Federation to Lagos State, and it is more or less a challenge for us because if they are not doing anything, that means they will join gangs in Lagos State, and also engage in cultism and all sorts of very negative social vices. “My appeal goes to the ministry of education so that we can have enough on how to get additional children out of the streets and get them back to the school system.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission, has noted that its efforts in supporting Nigeria’s education system for over two decades has left a lasting legacy within the system, especially in the basic education sector. British High Commission’s Education Adviser, Dr Mikailu Ibrahim who made the disclosure while giving his remarks, made reference to the success stories the Girls Education Project Phase 3 (GEP3) and the Reading and Numeracy Activity (RANA) programmes including the enrollment of 1.5 million girls to improve access to education, as well as tackling learning poverty.