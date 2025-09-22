Lagos Seeks Partnerships In Waste Conversion To Wealth, Energy

The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to partner with investors in converting municipal solid waste to energy, wealth and liquid waste.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the State Government had set up a climate adaptation and climate resilience plan, encapsulating its vision and policies.

According to him, the government had carried out two pre-feasibility studies on waste-to-energy and wastewater projects to demonstrate its commitment. The commissioner said: “With a population of over 20 million generating 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, Lagos must take a sustainable, climate-friendly approach.

“We now see waste as a resource for wealth and energy, ensuring less ends up in landfills.” Wahab said the state signed an agreement 18 months ago with a Ghanaian firm to process 4,000 tonnes of daily municipal waste into compost fertilizers, recyclable plastics, and other resources, while also establishing a transfer station for difficult waste.

He said this will allow the state to decommission its largest landfills at Olusosun and Solous. Highlighting Lagos’ vulnerability as a coastal city, Wahab said rising sea levels, heavy rainfall, and extreme heat have intensified flooding risks.

He noted that the government is investing in resilient drainage systems, prosecuting those who encroach on floodplains or destroy ecosystems, and urging citizens to stop dumping refuse into drains. The commissioner raised concerns over massive land reclamation projects, which have expanded Lagos’ landmass from 3,577 to 4,050 square meters, largely for real estate.

He emphasized that the government now mandates Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals and drainage master plans for all reclamation activities to safeguard stormwater management. He said: “These measures show that Lagos is not only confronting today’s challenges but also positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable climate action.”