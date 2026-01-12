Lagos Seeks End To JOHESU Strike Amid Union’s Delay Claims

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it is intensifying efforts to resolve issues responsible for the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

Mustafa said the government recognises the disruption to health services and is prioritising dialogue to restore normal operations across public health facilities. He explained that several high-level meetings had been convened to examine the demands and agree on practical steps towards resolution.

According to him, Governor Babajide SanwoOlu remains personally committed to resolving the dispute and restoring industrial harmony within the health sector. He said: “Some of the demands are not purely financial.

They require technical and administrative inputs. “These are issues that require careful consideration by those managing different levels of healthcare delivery.”

Mustafa said engagement with the unions was ongoing and expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached soon.

“We are meeting them and we hope to resolve everything in the coming days,” he said. Reacting, the Secretary of JOHESU Lagos Council, Mr Adegboyega Kabiawu, said the union had yet to receive a formal invitation for talks.