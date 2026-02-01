Lagos Seeks Efficiency In Environmental Management Through Innovation, Feedback

The Lagos State Government has said that it is prioritizing innovation, citizen feedback and collaboration to improve efficiency in addressing environmental challenges and delivering a more livable city in 2026.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environment Services (OES), Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, stated this on Saturday while delivering a keynote address at a retreat organized by the Directorate of Environmental Assessment of the ministry.

The retreat, which had the theme: “Reflect, Review, Refocus: Strengthening Environmental Governance for a Sustainable Future in Lagos,” brought together ministry officials, academics and environmental experts to review the state of the environment in 2025 and outline corrective actions for the year ahead.

Tajudeen urged workers to embrace innovation with renewed vigour and leverage feedback from residents to achieve resilient, sustainable and people-focused service delivery.

He commended the workforce, management and political leadership of the ministry for the achievements recorded in 2025 through collaboration across all cadres. According to him, the commitment and dedication of staff have driven the ministry’s success, fostered creativity and pushed boundaries, but stressed the need to reassess past efforts and chart new strategies for improved performance in 2026.

He emphasized that the year ahead would require stronger collaboration, stability and deliberate efforts to explore new ideas, noting that citizen feedback remained a critical tool for improving efficiency and service delivery. “The feedback is the most important tool for all of us to act and be better than we are today.

“And I believe that when we create innovative ways of getting feedback and making physical contacts with the people that we serve, then we will be happy to do better than we had expected,” the PS said.

In a presentation, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), Mrs. Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, stressed the importance of innovation, collaboration and feedback in public service delivery.