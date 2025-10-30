Lagos Security Guard In Prison For 6 Years Without Diligent Trial Over Girlfriend’s Case

A Lagos based security guard, Paul Akiliya, has spent the last six years in Ikoyi Prison without diligent trial over a case involving his girlfriend, who reportedly suffered complications after taking salt to prevent pregnancy.

Akiliya, who hails from Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, relocated to Lagos in 2011 and worked as a security guard at Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, before his arrest in 2019.

According to his family, the ordeal began after his girlfriend, a domestic worker, visited him. Fearing she might get pregnant after an encounter, Akiliya reportedly gave her salt to drink, believing it would prevent conception.