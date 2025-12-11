Lagos Security Agencies Stage Massive Patrol Ahead Of Yuletide

Security agencies in Lagos State yesterday launched a coordinated “Show of Force” across major communities to assure residents of a safe and peaceful Yuletide season.

The operation, led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, brought together officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Joint Military Patrol (OP MESA), Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other agencies.

The patrol kicked off from the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja at dawn and moved through Ojota, the Island corridor, and several adjoining communities, creating a visible security presence across the city.

CP Jimoh said the exercise was designed to reassure residents and visitors of the state’s readiness to deliver a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration.

“We are doing this to ensure that Lagos residents have the confidence to know that everything is peaceful in the command,” he said. He noted that Lagos has recorded a significantly reduced crime rate in recent months, crediting the trend to pre-emptive measures and sustained inter-agency cooperation.

According to him, personnel have been strategically deployed to schools, religious centres, public spaces and other vulnerable locations.

He added that security had also been strengthened around human rights organisations as part of activities marking Human Rights Day. “Lagos is free to come ahead and celebrate,” he assured. Responding to concerns about the continuity of the security drive after the festivities, CP Jimoh explained that the operations were not seasonal.