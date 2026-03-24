Lagos Secures $2.5m Water Project To Boost Supply In Ojokoro

The Lagos State Water Corporation has announced a major milestone in its efforts to expand access to potable water, securing a $2.5 million partnership to improve water infrastructure in the Ojokoro axis of the state.

The initiative, tagged TeamWater Nigeria, is being executed in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria and TeamWater, with full funding provided through a global crowdfunding campaign led by popular content creators MrBeast and Mark Rober.

Officials said the project will focus on the rehabilitation of the Ojokoro Waterworks, alongside a critical upgrade of the supporting pipeline network from the Iju/Adiyan water scheme.

The intervention is expected to significantly improve water distribution and reliability in the area.

The development builds on the success of the Akilo Water Project commissioned in December 2025 by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which has already enhanced water access for thousands of residents.

With the new investment, authorities project that an additional 100,000 residents in Ojokoro and surrounding communities will gain access to clean and safe water.

Stakeholders say the partnership underscores Lagos State’s commitment to bridging its water supply gap through strategic collaborations with global development organisations and innovative funding platforms.

They added that the project represents another step toward sustainable urban water management, as the state continues to pursue long-term solutions to meet the growing demand of its rapidly expanding population.

The collaboration with WaterAid and the TeamWater movement is also expected to strengthen community resilience, improve public health outcomes, and reduce dependence on unsafe water sources across the benefiting areas.