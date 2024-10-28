Lagos SEC Approves LASUCOM’s Upgrade To Medical Varsity

Share

The Lagos State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the upgrade of the Lagos State University of University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) to the University of Medicine and Health Science (UMH).

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Tolani Sule said this at a stake holders’ meeting jointly organised by the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Ministry of Health with LASUCOM and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

According to him, the draft law to establish the university was also been approved for submission to the House of Assembly. Tolani said the university would function with a network of clinical training facilities across the IBILE Administrative divisions of the state, with LASUTH serving as the primary oversight clinical training facility.

The Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the project, said: “There is no going back on this upgrade by this administration.

“A sizeable expanse of land has been made available at Ketu-Ejirin in Epe to serve as the university’s main campus, which will house the administrative buildings and the basic medical science programs while the clinical training will be at LASUTH and other designated clinical training facilities across the IBILE administrative divisions.”

The professor said the innovative plan would allow the new university to utilise the clinical personnel and infrastructure of other well-equipped General Hospitals, and even some private hospitals and laboratories, for the training of doctors and other health professionals.

