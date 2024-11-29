Lagos Seals RCCG Parish, Hotels, Others Over Noise Pollution

Share

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday sealed off several establishments, including a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish, hotels, and other businesses, for allegedly violating environmental standards, as part of steps to combat noise pollution in the state.

According to LASEPA, the enforcement operation was carried out in Mushin, Amuwo Odofin and Okota Isolo areas of the state.

The agency emphasised that the operation demonstrates its commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

The establishments were shut down for failing to comply with environmental standards, despite prior notices from the agency.

LASEPA’s General Manage Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for activities that jeopardise public health and community harmony in a statement posted on his X handle yesterday.

“Environmental protection is a shared responsibility. As a government agency, we are dedicated to enforcing all necessary measures to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

“Noise pollution, improper siting of hazardous facilities and other infractions significantly impact public health and quality of life, we urge businesses and individuals to prioritise compliance and adopt sustainable practices,” Ajayi stated.

Ajayi encouraged Lagos residents to report environmental violations through LASEPA’s official channels, stressing the importance of collective action in preserving the environment.

