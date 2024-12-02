Lagos Seals Mega Plaza Over Environmental Pollution

Share

The Lagos State Government has taken a strong stance against environmental pollution by sealing Mega Plaza on Breadfruit Street, Lagos Island. The plaza was found to be discharging untreated wastewater into public drains, posing a significant threat to the health and wellbeing of citizens.

According to the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on their X han dle yesterday, the plaza used a pumping machine at night to discharge the untreated wastewater into public drains, noting that, this illegal practice not only pollutes the environment but also exposes citizens to communicable diseases.

The LSWMO enforced the closure after conducting a thorough investigation, including monitoring the property at night and obtaining photographic evidence of the violations.

The General Manager of the Agency, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, emphasised that the state has zero tolerance for environmental pollution and degradation.

The state government’s swift action, he noted demonstrates its commitment to protecting the environment and public health.

The government has urged businesses and individuals to adhere to environmental regulations and best practices to prevent pollution and promote sustainability.

