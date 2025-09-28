Lagos Seals Lekki Properties, Arrests Five Over Illegal Dredging

The Lagos State Government has sealed multiple properties in Lekki and arrested five individuals for engaging in illegal dredging and land reclamation along the Lagos Lagoon.

The enforcement operation, carried out on Sunday, was led by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) in collaboration with the Ministries of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Environment and Water Resources, and the Lands Bureau.

Commissioner for MWID, Mr. Dayo Alebiosu, disclosed in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Morenikeji Akodu, that a property on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, was sealed for reclaiming parts of the lagoon and extending its fence without state approval. He described the act as one of “legendary audacity,” noting that the building had been previously sealed several times, yet owners continued construction and hosted social events.

“The state government will prosecute the offenders. This may lead to the forfeiture of the illegally reclaimed land, while recovered sand will be diverted for other productive purposes,” Alebiosu stated.

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Commissioner for Physical Planning, revealed that the property had been unlawfully expanded from 1,200 square metres to about 8,000 square metres. Though incomplete, it was already hosting social gatherings, which posed safety risks.

During the operation, officials also discovered several other illegal dredging and reclamation sites along the Lekki foreshore, which were subsequently sealed. Five suspects were arrested, while others fled upon seeing enforcement teams.

Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Mahmood Adegbite, reported that three water channels leading into the lagoon had been blocked by illegal operators. His counterpart at the Office of Environmental Services, Mr. Mobolaji Gaji, added that these activities obstructed a major water channel, endangering the lagoon’s ecosystem.

“We have sealed the place and are awaiting proper documentation. Too many illegal reclamation projects are ongoing, and the state intends to enforce the law,” Gaji said.

Alebiosu also criticized unregulated sand-dealing operations, many of which lacked mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. Some dredging activities extended up to seven kilometres into the lagoon with no official record of sand extracted. He condemned the construction of shanties along the waterfront as environmental hazards and potential hideouts for criminal activities.

The operation is part of the state government’s response to commitments made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the recent Waterfront Summit, where he pledged to intensify efforts against illegal dredging and reclamation under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda.

Other agencies involved included the Executive Secretary of the Lands Bureau, Mrs. Lolade Ajetumobi, and the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, Retired Maj. Olaniyi Cole.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Environment directed the suspension of all reclamation projects across the state due to widespread violations of environmental regulations and the absence of necessary Environmental Impact Assessment approvals and drainage clearances.