Lagos Seals ‘Illegal’ Cemetery Site

The Lagos State government has sealed the construction site for a proposed cemetery within a residential neighbourhood in Bode Thomas.

The sealing of the site followed Saturday’ protest by residents of Natufe/ Animashaun neighborhood who insisted that citing a cemetery in the place would pollute their water.

The residents, who defied the heavy rains on Saturday, alleged that a similar move by the developer, Olumide Amure, a few years ago was resisted, wondering why he suddenly resumed construction of a cemetery in their area in outright disregard to their well-being.

Reacting to reports of resumed construction works on the site, the Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, told newsmen that a cemetery would not be developed there.

He said: “The burial ground site is sealed and no such project will be developed there, thus the people need not worry.” Natufe is located off Babs Animashaun Road in the Bode Thomas area of Surulere, mainland Lagos.

They took their protest to the construction site, a large expanse bordered by residential buildings, a school, a church and just a few meters away from the Traffic Light at Bode Thomas junction.

Chanting “no cemetery” and other slogans to register their displeasure, the protesters waved placards emphasising their disapproval of the proposed burial ground in the neighbourhood.

