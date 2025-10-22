Lagos Seals Church, Factory Over Noise, Air Pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has intensified its clampdown on environmental offenders, sealing several establishments in the Ifako-Ijaiye and Igando areas over persistent cases of noise and air pollution.

The agency disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, following an enforcement operation. Among the sealed facilities were the Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church located in Georgius Cole Estate, Ifako-Ijaiye; a fufu-making shop shut down for excessive heat and air pollution; and Tyonex Nigeria Limited on LASU– Isheri Road, Igando, sealed for creating environmental nuisance.

LASEPA General Manager, Babatunde Ajayi, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and maintain environmental order in Lagos.

He explained that the agency had received multiple complaints from residents about the church’s activities despite previous warnings. Ajayi said, “We specifically frowned at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church operating illegally within a residential estate, despite several complaints of unabated noise brought against it by residents.”