Lagos Seals Cherubim And Seraphim Church Over Repeated Violations

The Lagos State Government has sealed a Cherubim and Seraphim church in the Ifako-Ijaye area for persistent and flagrant noise pollution, violating multiple legally binding agreements.

The church, Cherubim and Seraphim King of Kings Church located at 24, Georgius Cole Street, was shut down on the direct order of the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to officials, the closure marks the culmination of an eight-year battle with the church, which repeatedly ignored treaties and peace agreements designed to protect the well-being of local residents.

The government’s action was detailed in a press briefing by Dr. Tunde Ajayi, the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday.

Ajayi revealed that the church was not only operating illegally within a residential estate, but had also violated Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2017, 2023, and as recently as 2025. “This is a clear case of a total disregard for the law and the rights of residents to a peaceful environment,” Dr. Ajayi stated.

“Despite repeated engagements and warnings, the church chose to continue its disruptive activities.” The conflict began in 2017 when exasperated residents first lodged complaints about excessive noise from the church’s day and night services.