Lagos seals Alamutu Ologede market at Mushin

Due to its poor sanitary conditions and ineffective waste disposal procedures, the Lagos State Government yesterday sealed the Alamutu (Ologede) market at Idi-Oro, Mushin Local Government yesterday.

The market was closed as a result of the order by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab’s in a post on X (Twitter), was also ratified by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The post reads: “On my instructions, #Lawmagov (Lagos State Waste Management Authority) earlier today (3rd of October) sealed up Alamutu (Ologede) market at Idioro, Mushin due to its poor sanitary conditions and ineffective waste disposal practices.”

Recall that the Lagos State Government has also closed, Ladipo Market in the Mushin region of the state. It was ordered closed right away by the Commissioner due to a number of environmental breaches, including careless garbage dumping, unsanitary conditions, and unpaid waste fees.

A total ban on street commerce and hawking had also been imposed by the state government, along with restrictions on building unauthorised structures over drainage systems and advertising goods on pavements.

Wahab had claimed that the action was a component of the state government’s renewed efforts to ensure a cleaner, safer and healthier environment.

“The ban was intended to stop the numerous nefarious activities allegedly carried out by hawkers who pose as drivers to rob them and street vendors who obstruct the free flow of traffic on state highways and streets.”

