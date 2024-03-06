Lagos Seals Agro-Food Supply Deal With Niger

…Sanwo-Olu, Bago sign MoU for “Produce for Lagos” Initiative

…Initiative to create ready market for Niger farmers, ensure food security, affordability in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his Niger State counterpart, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, onto an initiative where Niger State will produce food items (Paddy, Tubers, Legumes, Grains, etc) and Lagos State will position itself to be a major organised market (off-takers).

The agreement tagged “Produce for Lagos Initiative” is part of the efforts of the two parties to key into the Emergency Food Security Initiative declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cultivate thousands of hectares of land to sustain food production and supply chain.

The initiative is a long-term strategic partnership between the two State(s), intended to create a ready market for farm produce from Niger State, while Lagos State citizens can be assured of availability and affordability

As read in a statement signed by Mr Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-olu, governors of the two States signed the MoU said to be “geared towards exploring their comparative advantages to facilitate the constant supply of agricultural commodities for the end consumers”

In the Long term, this initiative will create a ready supply of farm produce directly to the state-founded food hubs across the state, particularly the soon-to-be-completed Lagos Food logistics hub in Ketu Ereyun, Epe.

The signing of the agreement will be followed by a massive supply of fresh farm produce to the Lagos Food Logistics hubs for storage and distribution.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU, Sanwo-Olu said: “We have just put the pen to paper and signed the Government-to-Government agreement between Lagos and Niger states for agricultural production.

Lagos, being the smallest State in terms of landmass, and Niger, being the largest State, is no coincidence that the biggest and the smallest are looking for opportunities for citizens of both states to be the beneficiaries of this historic partnership.”

Gov. Bago described the partnership as “a landmark” for both parties, noting that the North Central state was willing to leverage the organised market in Lagos to boost economic activities in his State.

He said: “This is a landmark agreement that has been made today. Lagos is the largest consumer of agricultural resources in the country based on its population, while Niger State has the largest agricultural land.

“So, this Memorandum of Understanding came on the heels of exploring the strength of each state to promote food security and safety.

“Niger State is to produce agricultural commodities for Lagos State, and also process staple food items. Lagos State is to leverage the organised market and supply chain to meet consumers’ demands. This is the simple explanation of the Memorandum of Understanding, which is in tandem with Mr. President’s food security agenda.”

Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, noted that the arrangement would help in price stability, as the MoU accommodated pre-production contracts in the value chain to enable farmers to cut costs and improve output.

She said the first phase of the Food Security Systems and Central Logistics Park being built in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe would be commissioned in December to warehouse the large supplies from Niger State. In the meantime, she said the existing middle-level hubs would be used as distribution points for the supplied commodities.

“This is a marriage made in heaven for our two States. This is a function of production meeting markets. Once there is an off-take market, it would catalyse the production end of the market. Then, this will lead to price stability and food availability.

“Farmers’ profit will also be guaranteed, just as consumers will be happy for timely supplies. We will also have middlemen who will have regular sources of income by acting as a bridge between both ends of the market.”

Some of the agricultural commodities to be produced and shipped to Lagos markets include staple foods, rice paddies, tubers, beans, legumes, maize, and grains.