Lagos Seals 3 Churches, 8 Other Facilities For Noise Pollution, Other Violations

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday sealed three churches alongside eight lounges, hotels, and bars for alleged noise pollution and other environmental infractions. The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, in a statement yesterday said its officials carried out the enforcement operation in different areas of Lagos Mainland and Island.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Tuesday, September 2nd, intensified its enforcement drive against environmental infractions, sealing off several facilities across Lagos for persistent noise pollution and other violations.

“The enforcement exercise was carried out across both the Mainland and Lagos Island axis, with operations spanning Lekki Phase 1, Mafoluku Oshodi, Ago Palace Way, Amuwo Odofin, Oke Afa Estate, Isolo, Ejigbo, and Jakande Estate Road, Ejigbo.

“The targeted establishments included religious centres, lounges, hotels, and bars. Among those shut down were D.Code Lounge, Akima Hotel & Suites, Hotel De Paris, Children Covenant Bible Church, Center Point Hotel & Suites, Zanzibar Lounge, Amsodav Hotels, Solution Point Ministry, Akanchawa Sport Bar, De Star Point Exclusive Bar & Lounge and The Voice of Power Evangelical World.”

Reiterating the agency’s stance against environmental violations, particularly noise pollution, which he noted posed risks to public health and community well-being, LASEPA General Manager, Babatunde Ajayi, stated that, “Our enforcement today is a clear message that we are committed to protecting the environment and ensuring a healthier Lagos.”