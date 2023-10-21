Lagos Seal Up Religious Centres, Residential Estate Over Noise Pollution

A team of environmental law enforcers at Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on Saturday sealed up some premises across the state for constituting noise nuisance.

The environmental team led by the General Manager of the state’s Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Tunde Ajayi said the closure of some religious, residential, and commercial premises followed last week’s declaration of the ministry to enforce the state’s environmental laws as regards noise pollution.

The Commissioner, while announcing this through a series of updates on his identified X handle Saturday afternoon, shared pictures in which LASEPA men were seen enforcing his orders.

“As instructed by the Hon Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, (MoE & WR) Tokunbo Wahab, the enforcement team of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager of the States Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) have sealed Bloomgrey Event, Club Hoxegen, Starrex Luxury Apartment in Gbagada, and Bayrock Lifestyle in Lekki Phase 1 over noise pollution,” Wahab said in the brief update.

The Commissioner also wrote in another update: “LASEPA’s enforcement team, led by the GM, Dr Tunde Ajayi, has sealed religious centres due to concerns regarding noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

“This action affects establishments like Ansar-Ud-deen and Restoration Centre Global Church in Gbagada.” He wrote.