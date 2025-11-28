Lagos Says 160,000 Residents Living With HIV

The Lagos State government has disclosed that an estimated 160,000 residents are currently living with HIV, with officials warning that recent interruptions in community-level interventions slowed progress in early detection and treatment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Dr Folakemi Animashaun, revealed the figures yesterday during a press briefing marking the 2025 World AIDS Day, themed “Overcoming Dis- ruptions: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response.”

She praised the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noting that his support has strengthened both the state’s health systems and its community networks.

According to her, the governor’s commitment has ensured that prevention, testing, and treatment programmes remain a priority.

Animashaun explained that although hospitals and treatment centres continued to function this year, community structures, the foundation of HIV response in Lagos, faced serious setbacks following the Stop Work Order issued by the US government.

The directive, she said, temporarily halted community activities, affecting testing, counseling, psychosocial support, and outreach.

“Many residents, especially adolescents and people in hard-to-reach areas, experienced delays in accessing services that often determine early detection and care,” she said. “When community engagement stalls, the most vulnerable groups feel the impact first.