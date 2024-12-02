Lagos-Sango-Ota Road To Be Reopened Within 10 Days

Share

The Federal Government has begun asphalt overlay work on the Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway and is ready to open the road to traffic within the next 10 days.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while addressing concerns about road repairs.

The Federal Government had, in September, begun emergency palliative repairs on a seven-kilometer stretch of the road within Lagos State. The palliative works involved filling of drum holes, laying stone bases and applying a binding layer to ensure a smoother road surface.

Kesha said: ”There is work going on there; asphalt is being laid on the road. We were doing preparatory work when people started complaining.

“Before we could put asphalt, people started complaining that we wanted to choke them with dust, but that was not the intention.

“We just wanted to do that stone base and then make sure that the rains have subsided. That is what we wanted to avoid. “Now, asphalt overlay is ongoing, so we will seal it, and then open the road and divert traffic back to that lane.”

She expressed confidence in the capacity of the contractor to complete the work in time. We are going to sing a new song on that axis.

On the choice of alphalt, Kesha said that asphalt and concrete had their own advantages and were suitable for different situations.

She said: “In places where concrete is feasible, we are doing concrete. Concrete has its own advantages, alphalt has its own advantage.”

