Lagos: SA Housing Assures on More Robust Real Estate Regulation, Enforcement

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has emphasised the significance of robust real estate regulations in the state, expressing optimism that the Greater Lagos Rising mantra of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is achievable through collaborative efforts and adherence to regulatory standards. Odunuga-Bakare stated this while delivering a keynote address at the Real Estate Outlook 2024 event organised by the Nigerian- British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), with the theme: “Looking Ahead, Gauging Opportunities,” aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders to explore prospects in the real estate sector held on Monday via Zoom.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, LASRERA, Adeoti Sobowale, the Special Adviser emphasised the pivotal role of regulatory measures in fostering a conducive environment for real estate development in Lagos State, stating that Real Estate regulation must be transparent to achieve sustainable growth within the real estate industry. Underlining the commitment of the Lagos State Government to prioritise the housing sector as part of its agenda to propel the state into a 21st-century economy, Odunuga-Bakare highlighted the implementation of the Affordable Home Ownership Scheme, underscoring the importance of real estate regulation within the sector.

In her presentation, she informed the gathering about the establishment of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), a regulatory agency tasked with overseeing the activities of individuals and organisations operating in the real estate sector. Odunuga-Bakare outlined LAS- RERA’s mandate, which includes issuing and renewing permit licences, investigating complaints, eliminating unethical practices, and conducting training for industry professionals.