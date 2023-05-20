Lagos Rolls Out Programmes For Sanwu-olu’s Inauguration

Lagos State Government has released an 11-day programme of events for the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office. The events, which are to be held in different parts of the state, particularly at the five divisions, are lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who have performed excellently in office in the first term.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, while unveiling the programme at a press conference on Friday, said the 11-day events will be held from May 21 to June 4. He said the Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration has fulfilled the promise of â€œA Greater Lagos in many areas of life through the delivery of several life-impacting projects, social investments in our people as well as economic development of our dear State.” Omotoso said Inauguration Day will be held on May 29 while post-inauguration Jummat and Church services will be held simultaneously in five divisions of the state on June 2 and June 4 respectively.

He also disclosed that projects commissioning will take place in eight local government areas of the state namely in Ajeromi/ Ifelodun, Alimosho, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere for three consecutive days from May 24 to May 26. According to Omotoso, Youth Carnival and Robotic competition, which will involve People Living with Disability, will be held in all the five divisions while a public lecture will be delivered by Prof Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan on May 23.

Also to feature is a book launch and photo exhibition, as well as a stage drama performance, which will also be held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Children’s Day activities, which will be held at the Police College in Ikeja, and Novelty Match to be played simultaneously in five divisions of Lagos are scheduled for Day Six on May 27 while the Pre-inauguration rehearsal will be held on Day Seven (May 28). Omotoso said the social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted, adding that his boss and his team pro- actively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the State within the four years.

He said: “The administration in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects. “We can safely state here that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration completed 970 roads 34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi and 15 bridges. In Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed. It trained 18,000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme, set up two varsities and our varsities never went on strike when it was fashionable to do so. We also built four Mother and Child Centres.â€™â€™ Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Seye Oladejo, said the party is proud of the Sanwo-Olu government in the last four years because the administration is committed to the people of the State.