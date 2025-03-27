Share

…Empowers 209 vulnerable people after offering them free enrollment

In a significant step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Lagos State, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) hosted the first-quarter EKO Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) Townhall Meeting for 2025.

The event, held at Bariga LCDA, brought together stakeholders, healthcare providers, beneficiaries and enrollees to discuss the state’s healthcare objectives.

The Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. She acknowledged the vital role of key stakeholders in advancing the state’s healthcare agenda.

The meeting highlighted the progress of the BHCPF initiative – a joint primary healthcare coverage initiative with the Federal Government – which she said has recorded 372,620 enrollees and committed N1.694 billion since its commencement in Lagos in 2022.

Zamaba also emphasized its commitment to empowering vulnerable residents through vocational skills training and financial independence initiatives. Adding that the agency has trained 209 vulnerable individuals in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

The importance of the Executive Order signed on July 16, 2024, making health insurance mandatory in Lagos State, was also underscored. This policy ensures that every resident has access to healthcare without the financial burden of unexpected medical bills.

The EKOSHA Townhall Meeting served as a platform for continuous dialogue and engagement with stakeholders, shaping the future of healthcare in Lagos State. LASHMA encouraged enrollees to provide feedback on their experiences, ensuring that every individual receives the highest quality of care.

