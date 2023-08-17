Lagos Reviews Essential Medicines List For Prevalent Health Conditions

Lagos State Government has reviewed, updated and launched new editions of the Lagos State Essential Medicines List (LEML) to help with the treatment of various medical conditions prevalent in the state and cater for basic healthcare needs of adults and children.

The launched LEML which includes the third edition of essential medicines list for adults and first edition of essential medicines list for children consists of essential medicines for management and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCD), maternal and child health services, mental health care, and emergency care. These are contained in a statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

Speaking on Tuesday at the official launch and dissemination of the LEML to healthcare stakeholders in the state held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa-Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that the new editions of LEML will satisfy the priority healthcare needs of the population.

He added that new essential medicines list were reviewed and developed with due regard to disease prevalence, public health relevance, evidence of efficacy and safety, and comparative cost-effectiveness which are intended to be available in the state health systems at all times, in appropriate dosage forms and assured quality.

Ogboye, who was represented by the Director Medical Administration, Training and Programs in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi further explained that the review, development and launch of the state essential medicines list which was done in collaboration with the Smile for Mothers Programme, will provide a platform for policy makers, healthcare providers, public health programme managers and implementing partners to determine and prioritise the medicine needs of Lagos State for the im- provement of health outcomes.

In his words: “The launched essential medicines list reflects the latest updates and new additions to guide and inform the state’s medicines needs. This will help in promoting and achieving Universal Health to a full range of quality health care, where and when the need arises.

“This document will also provide a platform for policy makers, healthcare providers, public health programmes and implementing partners to determine and prioritise the medicine needs of the Ssate for the improvement of health outcomes of the populace as well as guide the procurement of essential medicines in the state”. Coverage (UHC) as well as improve access