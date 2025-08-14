Lagos Retired Top Officials Urge Citizens To Quit Blame Game

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) has called on residents to stop blaming the government for every societal ill and instead take personal responsibility for obeying laws, promoting ethical values, and contributing to national development.

They made the call on Tuesday at the association’s 12th Annual Summit in Lagos, themed “Citizenship and Social Responsibilities: Sustaining Excellence in Lagos State.” The two-day gathering brought together retired senior civil servants, policymakers, and stakeholders to address governance, civic duty, and moral renewal.

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mrs. Mojisola Daba, commended the association for consistently promoting standards and credibility in public service. He emphasised that the constitution makes it a duty for citizens to support government efforts by fulfilling civic obligations.