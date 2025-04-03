Lagos: Retired Policeman Kill Three, Self Over Land Dispute

Share

The Lagos Satte Police Command on Thursday said a 63-year-old retired deputy Superintendent of Police, SP Charles Atideka, committed suicide after allegedly killing three people over a land dispute.

According to a report, the late ex-police officer on Tuesday, April 1, allegedly shot and killed two family members and one other individual over a land dispute.

New Telegraph gathered that Mr Richard Atideka and Mrs. Latevi Atideka, both from the Yovoyan community, and Mr Muji Onilude from the neighbouring Gberefu community were killed by the ex-police officer and his yet-to-be-identified accomplice.

A survivor of the attack, Mr David Atideka, who recounted the harrowing experience, stated that the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

Confirming the suicide, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the perpetrator, however, took his own life after committing the act.

He said that the ex-police officer allegedly ingested a poisonous substance, became unconscious, and was later rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect in the incident is dead. He killed three people and allegedly took poison after committing the act.

“He was thereafter rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead. His corpse and those of the victims have been deposited in the morgue.”

However, Mr Henry Atideka, son of the alleged killer, provided a different account of events.

He said that his late father collapsed and died while on his way to the Badagry Police Station for interrogation.

Henry stated that his father had been invited by the police as the prime suspect in the alleged killing of three people in their community.

The younger Atideka, who disputed the suicide claim, said that medical records from the General Hospital in Badagry indicated otherwise.

