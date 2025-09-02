Lagos Resumes Ogudu–Ifako Bridge Repairs September 3

The Lagos State Government has announced that the second phase of rehabilitation works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge, inward Island, will commence on Wednesday, September 3.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, assuring residents that a revised traffic management plan has been adopted to ease movement and reduce gridlock throughout the period of the repairs.

He explained that lessons from the earlier phase of the project guided the development of the new diversion strategies, which were designed to minimise disruption and ensure timely completion.

According to the advisory, traffic around the construction zone on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge will be restricted to one lane of the three-lane carriageway about 50 metres before the site, before resuming full access 50 metres after the repairs section.

For motorists heading to Oshodi, Osiyemi advised using the Ojota Slip Road to connect Ikorodu Road inward Anthony (by Taxi Park) and continue their journey to Oshodi. Those travelling to Victoria Island could either use the Ojota Slip Road through Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony by Town Planning Way) to access Gbagada and Third Mainland Bridge, or proceed via Ikorodu Road toward Funsho Williams Avenue to link Eko Bridge. He added that motorists from Ikeja and surrounding areas going toward Oshodi or Victoria Island should connect Maryland to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue before proceeding through Eko Bridge to Outer Marina. They may also connect Ikorodu Road via Anthony (by Taxi Park) for a direct route to Oshodi.

The Commissioner urged motorists to comply with the revised traffic plan, cooperate with officers on duty, and maintain lane discipline, stressing that the updated strategy was developed to improve coordination and reduce travel time along the corridor.