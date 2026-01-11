Lagos Restates Night Waterway Travel Ban Ahead Of Ilashe Beach Concert

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has reiterated its ban on night-time travel on inland waterways, warning concertgoers heading to Ilashe Beach to strictly comply with safety regulations.

The reminder comes ahead of a scheduled concert by popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, billed to hold at Ilashe Beach on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, LASWA’s General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel, cautioned fun seekers and boat operators that all waterway movements in Lagos remain restricted to daylight hours.

“LASWA wishes to urgently remind the general public, especially fun lovers and fans of the renowned Fuji musician, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, planning to visit Ilashe Beach for his concert today, Sunday, January 11, 2026, that night-time travel on Lagos inland waterways remains strictly prohibited,” Emmanuel said.

She explained that the restriction applies to both commercial and private boats and is aimed at protecting lives and property.

“Night voyages are still banned due to significant risks, including poor visibility and navigational dangers. These measures are aimed at safeguarding lives and property on our waterways,” she added.

LASWA advised members of the public to plan their trips properly, arrive at their destinations early and avoid travelling by water after sunset.

The authority also warned boat operators to strictly observe approved operating hours, comply with all safety guidelines and ensure that passengers wear approved life jackets throughout their journeys.

Emmanuel disclosed that LASWA would intensify patrols across Lagos waterways in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other safety and security agencies.

“Offenders will face legal consequences,” she warned, stressing that compliance with safety rules is non-negotiable.

“Safety on our waterways is everyone’s responsibility,” Emmanuel said.