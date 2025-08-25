Lagos Restates Commitment To Tackling Out-of-School Children Menace

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children, insisting that education must remain the cornerstone of human development and national progress.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made this pledge at the 27th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), held in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed concern over the estimated 20 million out-of-school children nationwide, described the figure as unacceptable and urged education stakeholders to devise sustainable strategies to bring more children into classrooms.

“Basic education is the foundation of whatever anybody would achieve in education. Not bringing kids to school must be illegal. We must prove to our youths that education is not a crime,” the Governor declared.

The Governor restated his government’s backing of the Project Zero Initiative, a flagship programme designed to drastically cut down the number of out-of-school children and guarantee access to free, equitable, and innovative learning for every child in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that while infrastructure remains essential, teachers are the true backbone of the education system, calling for continuous investment in professional development and capacity building.

He further highlighted the importance of technology in improving education service delivery, monitoring progress, and ensuring accountability.

“Classrooms and buildings alone do not teach. Teachers do. That is why we must continue to invest in their development while leveraging technology for real-time monitoring and planning,” he said.

In her remarks, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, aligned the Commission’s efforts with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, commending Lagos for becoming a model in policy implementation, teacher welfare, and innovation through initiatives such as digital learning and the Smart School project.

Lagos SUBEB Chairman, Hon. Hakeem Shittu, praised the state government’s strides in school construction, rehabilitation, and prioritisation of teacher welfare.

Also speaking, the Dean of SUBEB Chairmen and Kwara SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Sheu Adaramaja, described the theme of the meeting, “Bridging the Gap Between Planning and Performance Towards Achieving Quality Basic Education”, as apt, stressing the need for strong monitoring mechanisms and stakeholder engagement.

The meeting brought together SUBEB chairmen from the 36 states and the FCT to share achievements, challenges, and strategies for strengthening the Universal Basic Education programme.