Lagos Restates Commitment To Fire Safety

The Lagos State Government has launched a statewide sensitization and advocacy campaign on fire safety in markets and motor parks, aimed at curbing recurring outbreaks that have destroyed lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.

The programme was officially flagged off on Thursday, August 21, 2025, by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde.

According to Oyerinde, the initiative builds on the gains of the recently concluded International Fire Safety Week, which emphasized collective responsibility in safeguarding communities against fire disasters.

“Our Ministry remains steadfast in its resolve to make Lagos safe, secure, and resilient. But achieving this requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders,” he said.

He lamented the rising spate of market fires across the state, citing incidents at Dosunmu, the Savanna Building, and, most recently, the Oshodi Complex Market, where traders lost goods worth billions of naira. He described the new campaign as a proactive measure to avert further tragedies.

The first phase of the sensitization exercise will cover six major commercial hubs: Ketu Market, Agege Pen Cinema, Ile Epo, Iyana Ipaja, Ipodo, and Arena Market in Oshodi. Activities will include direct engagement with market leaders, traders, and transport operators on safe storage of flammable goods, emergency drills, and proper use of fire extinguishers.

Oyerinde urged participants to embrace and spread the campaign’s message within their communities.

“Together, we can protect lives, safeguard livelihoods, and ensure our markets and motor parks remain safe, productive, and fire-free,” he said.

The state government noted that the advocacy would be expanded in subsequent phases to cover all major markets and transport hubs, with the ultimate goal of instilling a culture of safety consciousness across Lagos.

Market leaders and transport union representatives pledged support for the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary in the face of increasing fire incidents and their devastating impact on commerce.