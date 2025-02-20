Lagos Residents Thwart Kidnapping Attempt, Nab 3 As Police Launch Investigation

Share

In a dramatic turn of events, vigilant residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State intercepted and apprehended three suspected kidnappers during a brazen abduction attempt.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has prompted the State Police Command to initiate a comprehensive investigation. The suspects, identified as Taiwo Olayinka (30), Azeez Sodiq (33), and Saheed Moonstruck (23), allegedly attempted to kidnap a local car dealer on Ebute Igbogbo Road.

Alert youths in the vicinity intervened, preventing the abduction and detaining the suspects. The widely circulated video depicts the trio, stripped and bloodied, seated inside a vehicle while being interrogated by the crowd.

Confirming the arrests, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday, stated that the suspects have been in custody since the incident occurred.

Efforts are underway to apprehend two additional suspects who managed to escape. “Three suspects have been in our custody since yesterday, shortly after the incident, and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two suspects that escaped,” Hundeyin noted.

According to the State Police Command, this event underscores the growing trend of community involvement in crime prevention across Lagos.

In recent months, residents have become increasingly proactive, leading to the exposure of kidnapping dens and the rescue of victims.

Share

Please follow and like us: