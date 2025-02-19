Lagos Residents Thwart Kidnapping Attempt As Police Launch Investigation

Share

In a dramatic turn of events, vigilant residents of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State apprehended three suspected kidnappers during a brazen abduction attempt.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has prompted the Lagos State Police Command to initiate a comprehensive investigation.

The suspects identified as Taiwo Olayinka (30), Azeez Sodiq (33), and Saheed Moonstruck (23) allegedly attempted to kidnap a local car dealer on Ebute Igbogbo Road.

The alert youths in the vicinity intervened, preventing the abduction and detaining the suspects.

The widely circulated video depicts the trio, stripped and bloodied, seated inside a vehicle while being interrogated by the crowd.

Confirming the arrests, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, stated that the suspects have been in custody since the incident occurred.

Efforts are underway to apprehend two additional suspects who managed to escape.

“Three suspects… have been in our custody since yesterday, shortly after the incident, and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two suspects that escaped,” Hundeyin noted.

According to the State Police Command, this event reflects the growing trend of community involvement in crime prevention across Lagos.

In recent months, residents have become increasingly proactive, leading to the exposure of kidnapping dens and the rescue of victims.

The police have acknowledged these efforts and continue to encourage public vigilance while cautioning against taking the law into one’s own hands.

As the investigation progresses, the Lagos State Police Command has urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

