Lagos Residents Protest Over Construction Of Cemetery In Residential Area

Residents of Natufe Estate and surrounding areas in Surulere, Lagos Mainland, have staged a protest against the alleged construction of a cemetery in their residential neighbourhood, defying heavy early morning rains over the weekend to register their disapproval.

The protest took place at the proposed cemetery site, a large parcel of land off Babs Animashaun Road in the Bode Thomas area. The land, which is flanked by homes, a church, a school, and sits just meters from the Bode Thomas junction traffic light, has become the focus of a growing community concern.

Chanting slogans and bearing placards with messages such as “No Cemetery Here,” the protesters expressed fears over the environmental and health implications of situating a burial ground in a densely populated area.

Chairperson of the Natufe/Animashaun Community Development Association (CDA), Omolabake Aminat Braimoh, told reporters that residents were shocked to discover renewed construction work at the site, despite previously opposing a similar attempt by the same developer over two years ago.

“We rejected this plan before and we are rejecting it again. He’s now working day and night, trying to bypass community resistance. We’ve heard he plans to build an adult cemetery here and a separate one for children just three blocks away,” she said.

Highlighting potential risks, Braimoh pointed out that the community relies on borehole water, which could become contaminated. “This is a residential neighbourhood. We have children, elderly people, schools, and churches. We’re not connected to pipe-borne water. A cemetery here would pose a serious health hazard.”

She said the CDA had formally petitioned the Chairman of the Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), and plans are underway to escalate the matter to higher authorities. “We are law-abiding citizens, which is why we are following due process. We expect the authorities to intervene and halt the project.”

Also speaking, former CDA Chairman, Mr. Olarenwaju Olaniyan, recalled that the same developer, Mr. Olumide Amure, had made a similar attempt during his tenure, which was quashed after community outcry and official intervention.

“We fought this all the way to the state level and he was stopped. Now he’s back, claiming to have approval. But I am confident Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would not approve a cemetery in a residential zone,” he said.

Olaniyan warned of the long-term impact on residents’ health and the environment. “We’ve lived here for decades. Many of us are elderly. The pollution from a cemetery could trigger an epidemic. We do not want a burial ground. We are pleading with the developer—do something that benefits the community, not endangers it.”

According to Olaniyan, at least 11 petitions were previously filed when the cemetery plans first emerged, and the community is prepared to repeat the effort.

Meanwhile, the Councilor representing Natufe/Animashaun Ward at the LCDA confirmed receiving complaints from the community and stated that no official approval for a cemetery had been brought to his attention. “This area is clearly unsuitable for such a development. As their elected representative, I will escalate the matter to relevant government bodies,” he assured.

When contacted on Saturday, the developer, Mr. Olumide Amure, declined immediate comment, requesting more time to provide a formal response. However, as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, he had not responded, and a follow-up message sent to his phone remained unanswered.

The community has vowed to continue peaceful resistance and legal action if necessary, insisting that the proposed development poses a grave threat to their safety and quality of life.

