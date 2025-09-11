Lagos Residents Protest Outage, Tackle Ikeja Electric

…‘faulty power transformer responsible’

Residents of Governor Road, Ikotun, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, have tackled Ikeja Electric over the continued power outage in their area for over ten days.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the chairman of Igando Peace Estate Phase IV, CDA, Engr. Emmanuel Joseph, said the outage has caused untold hardship to households and businesses, disrupted daily activities of the residents of the area.

Joseph, in a statement titled ‘Complaint on prolonged power outage without communication’, which was addressed to the Managing Director of Ikeja Disco, said the power outage has been on for 10 days.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the residents of Governors Road, Ikotun. “I write to express our deep concern regarding the persistent power outage we have experienced for over 10 days without any formal communication or update from Ikeja Electric to the consumers affected.

“This prolonged blackout has caused untold hardship to households and businesses, disrupted daily activities, and subjected existing electrical infrastructure within our community to potential damage due to the irregular supply pattern.

“Many residents have had to resort to alternative sources of energy at great financial and environmental cost.

Beyond the inconvenience and economic loss, the absence of communication from your office has created uncertainty, leaving consumers in the dark—literally and figuratively—without knowledge of the cause, expected restoration time, or measures being taken to address the situation.

“We are particularly worried about the integrity and security of existing infrastructure in our area, such as distribution transformers, cables, and other equipment.

“We would like to know what preventive and security measures your company has in place to ensure that these assets are not compromised, vandalized, or further damaged during this extended period of outage.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric attributed the power outage to a faulty power transformer at the Oke Afa injection substation, affecting all 11kV feeders.

The company stated: “The shortfall in supply we are experiencing across all our 11kV feeders is due to a faulty power transformer at Oke Afa injection substation.

“Kindly note that this will continue until repair is completed. This affects 90% of our customers.”