Lagos Residents Lament Lack Of Potable Water

Share

Some Lagos residents have called on the state government to make potable water accessible to reduce the huge amount of money spent on buying water.

They made the demand in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos, against the World Water Day celebrated annually in March.

They urged the state government to reduce the spread of water-borne diseases in the state by ensuring provision of portable water.

According to the World Health Organisation, water scarcity affects one in three people in the African region and is getting worse with population growth, urbanisation, and increase in household and industrial uses.

While some residents attributed lack of potable water in the state to poor management and inadequate infrastructure, others linked it to lack of enough investment and human capital.

A resident in Akowonjo Local Government Area, Mr Ibrahim Mustapha, a businessman, expressed dissatisfaction with the scarcity of potable water in their neighbourhood.

“I don’t know why water remains a big challenge in a state that is surrounded by large bodies of water. “I am a 54-year-old man, and I can tell you that the last time I enjoyed public sourced potable water was in my youth days.

“We have had to rely on a private-generated water supply, which is not a good thing,” he said. He called on the state government to make the water issue a priority and get it done with once and for all.

Another resident, Mrs Folake Davies, a dentist who lives around Yaba, said that the unavailability of potable water had led to increased household expenditure.

“This has resulted in buying sachet water for drinking and borehole water in gallons for other domestic use. “This has added extra financial burden on residents that are struggling already and posing environmental challenges like plastic pollution.

“Water scarcity also challenges the ability of residents to keep up with sanitation and healthful living habits,” she said.

Another Makoko resident, Mr Saheed Abbas, an artisan, lamented the hardship that members of the community faced to access potable water which had made its retailing a lucrative business.

“Before residents can access clean water in Makoko, they have to trek for a long distance. Some of them even use motorcycles to get clean water,” he said.

Abbas appealed to the state government to make life easy for them with the resuscitation of potable water in the community.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

