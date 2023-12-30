Lagos Residents Cry Out, Tells Tinubu ‘We’re Hungry’

Vendors at the bustling Idumota market and inhabitants of Lagos Island on Friday voiced their displeasure with President Bola Tinubu as they cried out in Yoruba language saying, “Ebi npa wa oo,” which translates to “we are hungry.”

The traders made this remark when the convoy of President Tinubu passed through the always bustling market, as well as the traders who lined up on both sides of the road and refused to wave him down.

Instead, they continued to discuss their suffering, which they felt was brought on by his administration.

READ ALSO:

Residents were heard grumbling that the president knew the people’s plans, which is why there was so much security, beneath the disgruntled voices in the video.

But the supposed original plan remained a secret.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the President and his family are celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Lagos.

However, Nigerians are currently experiencing a number of financial hardships as they celebrate the yuletide season with cash shortages and the rapidly rising cost of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as fuel or petrol.