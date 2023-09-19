Lagos Residents Call For Urgent Jibowu Flyover Fix

Amid mounting worries among residents and motorists in Lagos State due to a deteriorating section of the Jibowu flyover, some residents of the area have called on the Miniter of Works, David Umahi and Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, to take swift action.

Their call for urgency stems from the potential risk to lives and property in the state if the issue is not promptly addressed.

New Telegraph gathered that the problematic section of the flyover is visibly disconnected and can be observed along the route leading to Ikorodu Road.

The impacted section of the flyover is situated between the Jibowu area near the Total filling station and the Fadeyi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station, extending in the direction of Ojuelegba, along Ikorodu Road.

This affected area falls within the jurisdiction of the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

A resident identified as Florence Philips, who spoke with newsmen, said: “Please let us help our state to avoid any bad incidents from occurring. Please let us escalate this to relevant authorities at the Federal and state level, in particular, the Minister for Works, Umahi and Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat to do the needful now before it is too late.”

Furthermore, residents and motorists in the vicinity of Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA) within Alimosho have called upon the state government to address the rapidly deteriorating culvert located near the Ikotun market along Ikotun-Egbe Road.

A concerned resident and motorist in the area, Hassan Kabiru, urged the government to fix the culvert to avert impending disaster.

He said: “The government should focus on the Ikotun Market canal culvert as it is a vital link from Ikotun to other parts of the Mainland and Island.

“It is a section of the Canal road at Ikotun Market, inward Synagogue Church from Ikotun roundabout. It’s been like this for years and disaster is sure waiting to happen if nothing is done to fix it.

“It’s also one of the causes of the perennial traffic as one of the lanes has been cut off.”