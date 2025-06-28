Lagos Rep Hails Gbajabiamila For His National Service

A member of the House of Representatives, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos), has extended warm birthday wishes to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, describing him as a dedicated public servant and a pillar of national leadership.

In a goodwill message personally signed by the lawmaker, Onuakalusi commended Gbajabiamila for his distinguished service in the legislature, particularly his role as Minority Leader in the 8th Assembly and later as Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

He also lauded Gbajabiamila’s ongoing contributions in his current role as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, noting his involvement in driving key policy initiatives and supporting the administration’s development agenda.

“Today marks a special day to celebrate your life, leadership, and dedication to public service,” Onuakalusi stated.

“Your tireless efforts in supporting the President and advancing key initiatives have made a significant impact on the nation.”

The lawmaker prayed for continued strength, good health, and success for the former Speaker, who he said has demonstrated political dexterity and visionary leadership throughout his public service career.

“Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with good health, joy, and continued success. May God bless you and keep you in good health,” he added.

Femi Gbajabiamila celebrates another year today, drawing accolades from across government and the public for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic and developmental journey.