Lagos Reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reopened the Alaba International Market and several markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu-led government had previously closed down the markets due to issues concerning inadequate waste disposal, non-payment of waste bills, and other environmental infractions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, indicated that the choice to reopen the markets was reached following a comprehensive assessment and enforcement of stringent environmental protocols.

He further clarified that the reopening of the markets ensued only after the environmental issues had been addressed, refuting any notions of political motivations underlying the closure.

Wahab stressed that the temporary shutdown of the market was a vital step to ensure a clean and healthy environment around the commercial premises.

“I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.

“These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people,’’ Wahab said.

He emphasized the importance of upholding a harmonious balance between commercial activities and environmental health, emphasizing that the enforcement would be ongoing, with the government prepared to close down any market or business establishment found to be in violation.

In response to the reopening of the markets, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, remarked that the authority collaborated with market officials to guarantee compliance with environmental regulations.

He stressed the significance of markets operating in a manner that was both economically viable and environmentally responsible.

“We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

“These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste, and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels.

“Others are the engagement of market policing personnel to monitor market sanitation, and observance of distance from road setbacks, medians, and market surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping.

“We must also ensure the eradication of street trading and trading on road medians and shoulders, which obstruct the free flow of traffic.

“Tariffs must also be fully paid as any violation of the stated regulations would attract penalties and possible subsequent closure of offending markets,’’ he said

Gbadegesin urged users and business owners to show commitment to environmental sustainability through proper waste disposal and adherence to environmental laws to prevent market closures.