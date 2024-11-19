Lagos Removes Shanties Along Drainage Setbacks On Adeniji Adele To Mitigate Flooding

Share

The Lagos State Government has begun removing shanties along the drainage setbacks at Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island. This effort aims to restore the functionality of the drainage system and maintain environmental sanity.

The operation which was announced by the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, noted that yesterday, the State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), mobilised its personnel to dismantle the obstructive structures.

Wahab’s tweet stated, “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @ LAGESCOfficial commenced operations removing shanties on the setback of drainage at Adeniji Adele.”

The tweet included video footage showing LAGESC operatives dismantling wooden shanties along the open drainage setbacks. The state government has ramped up its campaign to eliminate shanties and illegal structures across the state, aiming to address environmental violations, curb unauthorised encampments, and foster urban renewal.

